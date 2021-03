BRIAN Heruela is set for a TnT homecoming in the PBA 46th season.

The stocky Fil-Am guard linked up with the Tropang Giga on Friday after inking a one-year contract with the franchise as an unrestricted free agent.

TnT team manager Gabby Cui confirmed the signing of Heruela, who last played for the team during the 2019 Governors Cup when it finished runner up to San Miguel despite parading Best Import Terrence Jones.

