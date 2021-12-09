Cardel delegates coaching duties after hurting back in pick-up game

YES, Terrafirma coach John Cardel was in the house on Thursday night.

Problem was, the former PBA player was nursing an injury that prevents him from performing his duty full time.

Wearing a brace after suffering a pinched nerve in his lower back during a pick-up game, Cardel delegated the coaching duties to deputies Gian Carlo Nazario and Raymond Tiongco in the Dyip's conference debut.

The Dyip failed to hang on to a huge lead and fell to Phoenix Fuel Masters, 103-100, at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig, compounding the woes for Cardel who was in the Terrafirma bench but had a hard time standing up and sitting down.

Strained back

“Na-strain ako. Kaya ang tagal kong makatayo. Kailangan lang tayo ka lang tapos upo,” he said afterwards. “Kaya sila coach Gian muna.”

A high-flyer during his playing days, Cardel went down with the injury a month ago while playing a pickup game with his coaching staff.

“Bonding namin yun. Kaso wala akong stretching, ayun na-strain ako,” he said. “Nakalimutan ko 51 na pala ako.”

Initially, Cardel said he was in pain especially during the early days when he was recovering from the injury.

“Talagang kailangan lang rest, medication, and therapy lang. At least, hindi operation,” said the former first-round pick out of De La Salle.

“Pero kahit na, hindi ako papa-opera. Ang daming nagsisisi sa ganun,” added Cardel.

Despite his condition, the Terrafirma coach continues to religiously attend the Dyip’s practices and games in the season-ending conference.

Get well soon, coach.

