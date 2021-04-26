Here's how PBA teams deal 'internally' with game-fixing suspicion

PLAYER agent Danny Espiritu has been vigilant in reminding PBA players under his wings not to get involved in game-fixing, especially with how the league is curbing such activities internally.

Game-fixing has become a hot topic of late following the controversial game between Siquijor and Lapu-Lapu in the Pilipinas VisMin Cup that led to lifetime bans for members of the Mystics and suspensions and fines for Heroes players.

Espiritu bared during the first episode of Zoom In on SPIN.ph last week that while there are no formal investigations ongoing in the pro league, PBA teams deal with game-fixing suspicions in a covert way.

He talked about a “three-strike policy” that the PBA is implementing within the league on players who raised suspecion of being involved in game-fixing and related activities, a fact that he constantly reminds to his players.

“Kapag ikaw, pumasok sa ganyan, may parang agreement ang board of governors na mamamarkahan ka nila ng 1 X. May doubt sila sayo,” said Espiritu.

Espiritu added: “Kapag ikaw namarkahan ka ng dalawang X, mapapansin mo ‘yung career mo parang journeyman. Nate-trade ka sa ganito, nate-trade ka sa ganyan. ‘Yun ang usapan nila,” he added.

Espiritu, one of the top agents in the country, also said a third violation will lead to a ban although such decision is dealt with quietly and isn't announced in public.

“Kapag namarkahan ka ng third X, triple X ang tawag ko doon, wala nang kumukuha sa 'yo. Kaya hindi mo puwedeng sabihin sa akin na hindi ka nag-ge-game fixing,” Espiritu said.

Espiritu admitted that although game-fixing remains very difficult to prove, being perceived to be linked to such activities, especially repeatedly, is detrimental to a player’s career in the PBA.

“Kahit anong gawin mo roon, hindi naman aamin na game-fixing ‘yun. Pero bakit na-triple X. Biro mo, sa 12 teams, majority ang kanilang decision na ikaw talaga ay pumasok sa scheme ng game-fixing.

“Tinriple X ka nila. Wala nang tatanggap sayo,” said Espiritu.