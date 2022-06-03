Hayes finds new home at Purefoods after parting ways with Limitless App

AFTER several title runs together, Marvin Hayes and Limitless App have parted ways.

Hayes ends his worthwhile stint with the Appmasters and will now be donning the Purefoods TJ Titans jersey starting Leg 3 of the PBA 3x3 Third Conference next week.

Marvin Hayes in Purefoods 3x3

The tough-playing veteran forward is set to make his debut with the Titans in the June 6-7 leg as he replaces Jun Bonsubre in the lineup and teams up with Joseph Eriobu, Jed Mendoza, and Pao Javelona.

Limitless App team manager Paolo Bugia confirmed on Friday the Appmasters already released the 36-year-old Hayes.

“Good for him. Happy for the opportunities for him,” said Bugia.

Hayes was a late acquisition by Limitless App during the first conference of the half-court game last year.

But he blended well with big man Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser, guard Reymar Caduyac, and wingman Jorey Napoles that not long after the Appmasters became the dominant team of the standalone tournament.

Limitless became the first team in the 3x3 tournament to win back-to-back leg titles and proceeded to emerge as the first conference grand champion.

During the second conference, the team also won two leg championships, but failed to repeat as grand champion after getting ambushed by eventual champion Pioneer Pro Tibay.

The Appmasters became the most successful team in the league they would go on and represent the country in the 3x3 men’s competition of the 31st Southeast Asian Games, where they bagged the bronze medal.

But the Limitless App core would soon be revamped after Ganuelas-Rosser declared for the PBA draft and ended up as the top overall pick by Blackwater.

Hayes soon followed as the Appmasters opted to sign Simon Camacho and Nico Salva to join Caduyac and Napoles in the regular roster.

