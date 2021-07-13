COLUMN: Has Jeremiah Gray left the TNT camp to play in Taiwan?

LAS VEGAS - Contracts are supposed to be black and white. Just don't tell that to Jeremiah Gray.

The Fil-Am sensation, who starred with the Dominican Penguins before getting undrafted in the NBA in 2018, signed a contract last March to suit up for the TNT Tropang Giga in the PBA's inaugural 3x3 tournament.

But there's just one hitch.

Rumors have surfaced that the 6-foot-4, 170-pound point guard has inked a deal with the Kaoshiung Jecotai Technology team in the Taiwan super basketball league.

Is it true?

Hard to tell.

Per my multiple sources, Gray hasn't been exactly eager to confirm or deny the development. Messages sent to him have only been "seen" and not replied to, I am told.

Sometime in late May and early June, Gray, supposedly "unhappy" over "doing nothing" during the period when all sports activities were banned in a state-imposed lockdown, left the Philippines for the US and told TNT that he was going to get vaccinated.

While in the U.S. Gray posted on Instagram his participation in the Drew League, a tournament known for having NBA players make runs and agents and scouts showing up to mine for gold.

That being said, was Gray preparing and staying in shape for TNT or did he have Taiwan on his mind all along?

It's been more than six weeks since the vaccine trip and Gray should have been needled and fully inoculated by now.

So why hasn't he returned yet with PBA Season 46 about to kick off and the 3x3 wars exploding in a month's time?

IT'S A QUESTION TNT TEAM MANAGER GABBY CUI PROBABLY WISHES HE KNOWS THE ANSWER TO.

Another question, one that is perhaps more troubling is this: Why is TNT so great at collecting talents only to subsequently find trouble keeping them?

Bobby Ray Parks Jr started the trend. Mikey Williams replicated it. And now,assuming his flight is proven to be true, Gray is making it fashionable.

Look, I'm all in for the empowerment of athletes, the pursuit of happiness and all that jazz.

As you may well know, I have openly supported Kiefer Ravena and his quest to suit up for the Shiga Lakestars in the Japan B League. It must, however, be noted that Kief appears to have the tacit approval of his mother team to spread his wings elsewhere.

Jeremiah Gray does not.

The lazy, convenient excuse here is to blame TNT for all these players' uncertainty and frisky tap dance.

That would be unfair to a franchise whose track record is admirably reputable, not as checkered as a Burberry scarf.

Some blame here can certainly be found on the Generation Z players who feel so entitled they ask for the moon even before they've proven to be stars.

It's a new reality for the PBA. And TNT is finding that out the hard way.

JIO ON THE GO? The news that Jio Jalalon is possibly on the trading block is shocking but not surprising.

The proverbial straw that broke Magnolia's back was the recent infraction where the three-time All-Star violated league-mandated health protocols when he was spotted in an outdoor basketball game.

It sure didn't help that he got embroiled in a marital spite that turned into a full-blown scandal when his aggrieved wife went on social media and spilled the beans while sharing a not-so-pleasant video.

All of a sudden, the Hotshot is too hot to handle.

We all make mistakes and here's hoping Jio can learn from his follies.

There are many teams and his talent will allow him to thrive wherever he lands. But there's only one family and I pray he fixes what appears to be broken.

