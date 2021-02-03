Has Greg Slaughter signed a new contract with Ginebra? Cone weighs in

HAS Greg Slaughter signed with Barangay Ginebra?

That appeared to be the case if a tweet by head coach Tim Cone on Wednesday is to be believed.

Cone responded to a question on Twitter on the plans of Barangay Ginebra for the coming draft, the 2021 season, and signings including that of Slaughter, who missed last year’s campaign on a self-imposed sabbatical.

Of all the questions, Cone answered the subject regarding Slaughter.

“No answers yet, except that Greg is signed,” wrote Cone.

SPIN.ph is still trying to obtain confirmation on the development at posting time.

Even before Cone broke the good news, a Slaughter comeback looked imminent after the seven-footer reached out to management.

Slaughter issued an apology to San Miguel Corp. head Ramon S. Ang and SMC sports director Alfrancis Chua for any misunderstanding brought about by his decision to take a sabbatical.

Shortly after the Gin Kings captured the 2019 Governors’ Cup, Slaughter announced on social media that he will take a break from basketball to focus on improving himself as a player and as a person.

As a result, he wasn't part of the Ginebra roster when the Kings captured the Philippine Cup in last year’s bubble campaign.

Still, Cone made it clear he wanted Slaughter, the Kings’ top overall pick in the 2013 PBA Draft, back in the lineup for the Kings’ title defense of the Philippine Cup this year.