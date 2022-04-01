Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Sun, Apr 3
    PBA

    Harris or Bishop? Brownlee braces for tough import battle either way

    by Reuben Terrado
    A day ago
    Mike Harris Justin Brownlee Tony Bishop
    There won't be an Allen Durham for Justin Brownlee to face in the finals this time.
    PHOTO: PBA Images

    REGARDLESS of the opponent Barangay Ginebra will end up with in the finals, Justin Brownlee will run into a different import from the three previous times he played in the PBA Governors’ Cup.

    Justin Brownlee on import matchup in finals

    Brownlee and the rest of the Kings will be encountering either Mike Harris and Magnolia or Tony Bishop and Meralco in the conclusion of the 46th Season Governors’ Cup, and he said the two will definitely be difficult to match up with.

    “The two are very tough imports. They’ve proven that the whole eliminations and in the playoffs . Whoever it is, I’m just expecting a tough battle.”

    In the three previous times Ginebra reached the Governors’ Cup finals, Brownlee went up against Meralco import Allen Durham and each time, he was victorious against him. Now, Brownlee will be matching up against reinforcements who have been leading their respective teams to an opportunity to make it to the finals.

    Continue reading below ↓

    Harris is averaging 28.1 points and 14.2 rebounds through 16 matches for Magnolia in the Governors’ Cup, steering the Hotshots to the top seed in the playoffs. In a Magnolia finals match-up, Brownlee will be going up against an import who plays more in the paint.

    Continue reading below ↓
    Recommended Videos

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      Bishop, meanwhile, is tallying 26.6 points and 13.7 rebounds in 16 games with Meralco, while also displaying a different skillset from Durham, including a consistent outside shooting.

      “It’s going to be a different import from Durham. I’ve faced Durham before this conference. Either way, I expect a tough battle for both of those teams,” said Brownlee.

      We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      PBA Updates
      topicSol MercadotopicYeng GuiaotopicJio JalalontopicPaul LeetopicNorman BlacktopicPido Jarencio
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      There won't be an Allen Durham for Justin Brownlee to face in the finals this time.
      PHOTO: PBA Images

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again