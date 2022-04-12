Mike Harris hopeful of Magnolia return to complete 'unfinished business'

MIKE Harris finally left for home after being given the clearance to travel by doctors.

The departure of the do-it-all Magnolia import came almost two weeks after he suffered a concussion in the do-or-die Game 5 between the Hotshots and Meralco Bolts for a place in the PBA Governors Cup Finals.

The former NBA player was already cleared by doctors last Saturday, before flying out of the country on Monday.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Harris, 38, had a short video message posted on the official Instagram account of the Magnolia Hotshots prior to his departure, where he expressed gratitude to all the fans for the continued support on him.

“I’m doing better. Thank you all for your support and prayers. I really appreciate it,” said the ever-smiling import.

“I’m very, very sad that we came up a little bit short, but I do believe God has a greater blessing in store for us to make us even better.”

Continue reading below ↓

Harris goes down

Magnolia coach Chito Victolero related Harris spent three days in the hospital where he was taken shortly after the team’s 94-81 loss to the Bolts.

Harris fell hard on his back in the first half of the do-or-die game, and was knocked out for a few minutes after being on the receiving end of an accidental elbow by Meralco import Tony Bishop that left him down on the floor early in the fourth period.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

“Namaga yung elbow niya and kinu-complain niya nga yung pagbagsak niya,” said Victolero.

“Yung pangalawang bagsak niya, yun daw talaga, wala siyang maalala. Knockout talaga. Kaya kung mapapansin mo, nakahiga siya dun sa pinag-bagsakan niya for how many minutes.”

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

Harris got up slowly after his second fall and had to be put in a wheelchair, but refused to be brought inside the team dugout.

Although Harris insisted to be brought back to the games, Victolero and his coaching decided against it.

Continue reading below ↓

“Wala namang may kagustuhan nun, that’s the break of the game. Hindi natin inaasahan yung mga ganun. Siguro baka hindi talaga para sa amin,” added the Magnolia coach.

“Pero sa awa ng Diyos at least safe si Mike.”

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Both Victolero and Harris did hint about the possibility of bringing the import back for another shot at winning his first-ever PBA championship.

“I definitely like to returning here and seeing you all soon,” said Harris. “Stays lifted and continue to be blessed. Go Hotshots!”

Added Victolero, “There’s another chance pa naman, kung sakaling makabalik si Mike and magawa niya yung unfinished business niya.”

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.