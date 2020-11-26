Ginebra gunner Jeff Chan ruled out of Game 5 as injury yet to heal

SMART CLARK GIGA CITY – If Barangay Ginebra makes it all the way to the PBA Philippine Cup Finals, then that’s the only time veteran gunner Jeff Chan will be able to get back in action for the Kings this season.

Chan won’t be suiting up for the team in its all-important do-or-die game against Meralco in their best-of-five semis series on Friday due to his hamstring injury.

The 37-year-old gunner from Bacolod sustained the injury in Game 1 of the best-of-five semifinal series and has not played since. He was in uniform the previous game Wednesday but wasn’t utilized as the Kings lost, 83-80.

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

Coach Tim Cone said Chan is definitely out for Game 5.

“He’s still out. We might be prepared for him if we go beyond this game, he might be ready to play,” said Cone on Thursday night.

“But as of now, he’s still out.”

PHOTO: Gerry Ramos

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Cone referred to hamstring problems as the ‘prevalent injury in the bubble.’

“When you’re not in 100 percent shape and then you try to do explosive movements, the hamstring is the one which goes first before anything else,” said Cone.

The Ginebra coach then mentioned several players who fell victim to hamstring injuries in the ongoing season including San Miguel’s Alex Cabagnot.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

“It’s really for the guys not being literally in 100 percent shape and then trying to make explosive movements. And that comes from trying to become explosive and not being in great shape,” he said.

“It’s just over-extending yourself. And you’re not getting enough rest and its wearing you down, and you’re not starting off with great shape in the beginning. That’s really the key, that’s when the hamstring occurs.”