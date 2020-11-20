Hamstring injury keeps Ginebra gunner Jeff Chan out of Game 2

SMART CLARK GIGA CITY – Jeff Chan sat out Game 2 of Barangay Ginebra’s PBA Philippine Cup semifinals series against Meralco due to a right hamstring injury.

Chan was in street clothes and watched the game behind the Kings bench at the Angeles University Foundation gym.

An MRI test done on him Friday confirmed the injured hamstring.

“Good thing wala siyang punit,” said the veteran Ginebra gunner.

PHOTO: PBA Images

Continue reading below ↓

He’s now listed day-to-day.

“Pahinga lang naman siya, kaya hindi na rin namin pinilit,” said Chan

The 37-year-old pride of Bacolod City said he doesn’t feel any pain during warm-ups or shoot around.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

“Tsaka lang ako may nararamdaman kapag tumatakbo na ako or mga explosiveness na action na,” he said.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Chan aggravated the injury early in the second quarter of Game 1 against Meralco, limiting him to just four minutes of play in the match Ginebra won, 96-79.

But he admitted initially feeling something wrong with his leg during the Kings’ quarterfinal meeting with Rain or Shine.