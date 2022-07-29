Half of TNT locked down at Ateneo during shooting incident

TNT Tropang Giga found itself caught in the eye of the storm during the fatal shooting incident inside Ateneo De Manila University last Sunday.

Coach Chot Reyes related the Tropang Giga were just within the school vicinity on that fateful day when three people were killed, including former Lamitan, Basilan mayor Rosita "Rose" Furigay, by a lone suspected gunman, identified as Dr. Chao Tiao Yumul.

Reyes said at least half of the team were already inside the Moro Lorenzo Sports Center for its 4 p.m. practice when the shooting spree happened.

“Unfortunately, we were (caught off-guard) with the shooting incident sa Ateneo. Half of the players were in Moro, half of us were in the gate. And we were in a standstill,” said Reyes, recalling the incident.

The Tropang Giga were practicing for their playoffs game against Converge after being out of action for about 12 days since completing their elimination-round assignment last July 10 in a 106-92 win over Barangay Ginebra.

Roger Pogoy was among those early birds doing their thing in the practice facility when the incident happened.

“Kami nila kuya Jayson (Castro), si Poy (Erram), (Jaydee) Tungcab, (Gab) Banal (andun na) nung nangyari yun,” said the guard out of Cebu.

“Pero hindi ko narinig (yung putukan).”

Long-time TNT utility Bong said the staff and some of the players arrived at the venue at least two hours before practice.

“Ang call time kasi namin two hours before practice kasi mag-aayos pa kami,” he said. “Pero siyempre may mga players din na maagang dumating para mag-personal training.”

The unfortunate incident left three people dead, although the suspect was later nabbed and is now in police custody.

It likewise led to the cancelation of the 2022 commencement exercises of the Ateneo De Manila School of Law at Arete, where one of the victims, Hannah Furigay, was supposed to attend the graduation.

The younger Furigay was hurt and had to be rushed to the hospital.

But practice went on as scheduled for TNT.

“Still the players who were inside already continued with the workout, shooting, and weights,” said Reyes.

“The players who were outside, we booked an evening practice in a different gym, and they went and did their stuff, so we were able to make up for that.”

Despite the distraction, the Tropang Giga remained focus in the playoffs as shown by their 116-95 beat down of Converge to clinch a berth in the semifinals.

