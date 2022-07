HAIER Electrical Appliance Philippines, Inc. highlighted its 10th-anniversary celebration by extending its partnership with the PBA into the 47th season.

HPI has partnered with the pro league since the 44th season as the “Official Home Solution Brand Partner of the PBA”.

Yan Xuhong, HPI president and CEO, acknowledged that when HPI expanded nationwide, the PBA helped a lot in terms of brand awareness and familiarity.

“PBA is the perfect platform to help our vision become a reality,” Xuhong said.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Xuhong said HPI shares the league’s vision to be a sustainable professional league and consistently provides quality sports entertainment in the Philippines.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Continue reading below ↓

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.