PBA coaches don’t believe June Mar Fajardo’s absence will have a significant impact on San Miguel for the 2020 PBA season, still seeing the Beermen as championship contenders.

Fajardo suffered a major injury that ruled him out of the Philippine Cup and likely longer. Doctors later confirmed that Fajardo, a five-time MVP, sustained a complete fracture in his right tibia.

While the PBA community was saddened with the development, coaches says Fajardo’s absence doesn’t mean the Beermen have become outsiders in the title chase.

“Of course, June Mar is a big piece of the San Miguel core,” said NLEX coach Yeng Guiao. “But knowing San Miguel, they’ll find ways to plug that hole. Of course, that’s a big hole but I’m sure they’ll find ways.”

Magnolia coach Chito Victolero and Columbian mentor Johnedel Cardel share the sentiment.

“Sa natitirang teams, kailangan pa rin namin mag-trabaho dahil hindi naman sila mahina. They have a chance. Malaki ang manpower o talent nila na makakuha ng championship,” said Victolero.

Cardel said: “Doesn’t mean humina sila.”

NLEX was one of the teams that played against the Beermen without Fajardo, with the Road Warriors defeating the defending champions, 103-97, on Monday at the start of the Phoenix Super Basketball Tourney pocket competition.

But Guiao said the result is not an indication of the Beermen’s caliber for the coming season.

“It’s a good thing to beat San Miguel but this is not going to be an indication of how they will play in the conference itself. There’s several factors that are in play when you scrimmage,” said Guiao.

Guiao said the Beermen still have their core from past championships led by Arwind Santos, Alex Cabagnot and Chris Ross, along with explosive scorer Terrence Romeo, who can still make an impact.

“Their core is still there. Hindi lang naman si June Mar ang nagpapapanalo sa kanila. May mga veteran guards sila, they have wingmen, and they have Mo Tautuaa who I feel can step into that void left by June Mar. They will still be contenders,” said Guiao.

Victolero said San Miguel will be even toughed to scout especially with the Beermen heavily relying on Fajardo on offense for the past several years.

“We don’t know kung anong sistema until makita natin ‘yung mga games nila," Victolero, whose team fell one victory short of dethroning San Miguel in the 2019 Philippine Cup when the Hotshots lost to the Beermen in Game Seven.

"Kami nangangapa din kami. Hindi natin alam kung gaano kabilis ma-adapt ‘yung bagong system nila,” said Victolero,.

Magnolia, incidentally, will be facing San Miguel on March 8 to open the 2020 season at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

Cardel believes the Beermen still have what it takes to be a running team despite several guards who over 30 years old.

“It’s a fast team because they have superstars in their team. Siguro they will adjust, they will adjust the system, more on running system,” said Cardel.

Still, Cardel thinks it will be a wide-open race for the Philippine Cup crown.

Siguro, this time, lahat ng teams will be competitive. Every team has a big shot in the coming all-Filipino,” said Cardel.

Guiao also feels the 2020 season is the best chance of all teams to chase for the crown and take advantage of the absence of Fajardo.

“I guess teams like us are going to try harder because you don’t really know when he is going to come back. Parang take advantage habang wala siya. Baka sandali lang ‘yan, tapos ‘yan na naman siya. We will go back to the old practice of just trying to play for second place,” said Guiao.

“It’s unfortunate that he suffered the injury but at the same time, this is a time for the other teams to step up their game to be able to take advantage,” Guiao added.