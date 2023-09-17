Guiao real talk: Top draft picks likely to end up with powerhouse teams

RAIN or Shine coach Yeng Guiao said the PBA Season 48 Draft was a perfect opportunity for teams in the lower tier to build up their respective rosters.

Guiao, however, rued that these draft picks may eventually end up with the league's traditional powers in a few years' time.

Guiao said the deep talent pool of 124 hopefuls was an opportunity for the independent teams to strengthen their line-up and become competitive, especially since the top teams had no picks in the first and second rounds.

“The talent level is there,” said Guiao. “If you are a team looking to strengthen your lineup now, this is the time: record number of draftees, a very deep level of talent, tapos ang maganda pa rito, walang draftees ‘yung mga malalakas na team.”

“Walang nakuha si Talk ‘N Text nang maaga, walang nakuha ang San Miguel, walang nakuha ang Magnolia nang maaga, walang nakuha si Ginebra ng maaga.”

But there was just one problem, he was quick to add.

“Ang problema lang, in one or two years, baka sa kanila naman mapunta ‘yung mga na-pick natin ngayon,” said Guiao.

Guiao rued the previous practice of other teams where they become “incubators” before their top players are eventually shipped to different squads.

“Parang incubation lang ‘yung nangyari," he rued. "If you are serious in competing, this is the time for you to pick your talent and develop that talent - If you are serious.

"If you are not serious, magiging incubator ka lang,” Guiao added.

Guiao's assumption isn't far off, considering how the top draft picks over the last decade or so now playing for the top-tier teams.

From the last 13 No. 1 picks alone, only two - Gabe Norwood of Rain or Shine (2008) and June Mar Fajardo of San Miguel (2012 - are still with the teams that drafted them.

