Guiao hoping for miracle as RoS eyes first win vs fresh Ginebra

RAIN or Shine coach Yeng Guiao certainly hopes recent history will repeat itself for his team when they face Barangay Ginebra in the PBA Governors’ Cup on Sunday.

Ginebra vs Rain or Shine preview

Still winless in three games, the Elasto Painters will be playing a Ginebra squad that will see action in their first game of the conference following their conquest of the Commissioner’s Cup.

But in that same conference, Ginebra actually lost its first match, bowing to Rain or Shine, 93-71.

However, Guiao also recognizes that it is also hard to repeat history from this context as the Elasto Painters are looking to finally win a game after an 0-3 start.

“’Yun din nangyari last conference,” said Guiao. “Baka hindi sila ganun kahanda pa. Pero it’s hard to do that twice in a row. Lamang na lamang pa rin ang Ginebra especially with the way we are playing.”

Rain or Shine remains winless this conference after a 112-98 defeat against unbeaten Converge last Thursday.

Guiao said Barangay Ginebra has improved leaps and bounds over the course of the season, with a seven-game series victory Bay Area in the Commissioner’s Cup finals only strengthening them even further.

Guiao even went on to say that it will take a miracle for Rain or Shine to defeat the fancied Ginebra squad.

“It’s a tough match-up for us on Sunday… First of all, we need to lift our morale. Mahirap coming back from 0-3. Second is to find a way to stop Ginebra. The way they are playing, the way Brownlee is playing, the way Scottie and sina Malonzo, they’ve become bigger and deeper. They have better chemistry and that’s what you get playing in a seven-game series. Mahirap ‘yung Sunday game namin,” said Guiao.

“Milagro siguro. Pero nangyayari naman ang milagro,” said Guiao.