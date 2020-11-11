Guiao shrugs off 'Laglag Kapamilya,' says he expected no favors from TNT

SMART CLARK GIGA CITY – Yeng Guiao is not about to be swayed by insinuations of a ‘Laglag Kapamilya’ scheme that led to NLEX’s early ouster in the PBA Philippine Cup.

In the mad dash for a berth in the playoffs, the Road Warriors needed a win by their sister team TnT Tropang Giga over Rain or Shine during the penultimate day of the eliminations in order to stay in the hunt for a quarterfinals spot.

Unfortunately, TnT went down against the Elasto Painters, 74-80, that all but shut down whatever hopes of NLEX to make it to the next round.

Suggestions of the Tropang Giga not doing the Road Warriors a favor began to make the rounds, especially after NLEX beat TnT in their lone encounter this season, 109-98, in a game marred by several physical skirmishes by both teams.

Guiao, however, said he expected no favors from sister team TNT in the match against Rain or Shine match since as he said, it’s not really a good idea to put you’re fate in the hands of other teams.

Even before the game, the NLEX coach already warned the Road Warriors to manage their expectations.

“The moment you lose control of your destiny, wala ka nang karapatan na umasa pa sa iba,” said Guiao. “Suwertihan na lang yun. Huwag ka nang umasa. Kapag nangyari, mag-celebrate ka.”

It could have been a different story had NLEX won its penultimate game in the elims against Alaska, but the Road Warriors lost in overtime, 122-119.

The Road Warriors fell to a 4-6 record following the loss and trailed Rain or Shine (5-4) by two games in the race for the last quarterfinals slot.

“There were too many factors that needed to happen in order for us to get another chance,” said Guiao.

“We lost it on our own and then you’re going to rely on another team or circumstances to get you in,” he said. “Tanggapin mo na lang na if the situation goes to that end, you’re going to be disappointed kung aasa ka lang.”

His expectations were not really that high that Guiao didn’t even bother to watch the game on television.

“Score na lang ang inabangan ko nung huli, hindi ko na pinanood. Pero yung mga players nanood, ako hindi na nanood kasi alam ko rin na you’re just going to get stressed and you don’t have control.

“So nagpaka-busy na lang ako sa ibang bagay.”