Comeback wins mark unpredictability of Philippine Cup, says Guiao

THREE come-from-behind wins in five games in the first two playing dates since the PBA Philippine Cup restarted in Bacolor, Pampanga.

And coach Yeng Guiao already alarmed the warning signal as early as Thursday shortly after his NLEX Road Warriors beat the Alaska Aces, 84-74, at the Don Honorio Ventura State University gym.

Unpredictable conference

Having seen how Terrafirma stunned San Miguel in overtime, 110-104, and Meralco pulled off a Houdini act against erstwhile unbeaten Magnolia, 95-94, the veteran coach said there’s no time for any team to relax and be careless at this point of the tournament,

“I think if you put your guards down, you can lose big just like yung nangyari sa San Miguel, yung nangyari sa Magnolia,” he stressed. “That’s how unpredictable this conference or this bubble is. So hindi ka puwedeng mag-relax against any team.”

The Beermen led by as many as 16 points against the Dyip in the second half, but failed to manage the lead, while the Hotshots got careless in protecting a 13-point lead in the final two minutes and paid dearly for it as Chris Newsome scored the game-winner with a lay-up at the buzzer.

PHOTO: PBA Images

Phoenix also did the same thing against Rain or Shine, rallying from a 15-point deficit in the final six minutes to hack out a 78-77 win on Matthew Wright’s game-winning jump shot.

Ironically, the Road Warriors (3-2) will be facing the Fuel Masters (2-4) next.

Guiao is well aware of it and is taking to heart what he said.

“We will do our scouting report and video watching against Phoenix,” he casually said.

