Guiao hopes PBA can already hold regular tournament with fans next year

NLEX coach Yeng Guiao lauded the PBA’s staging of the bubble, while hopeful that the league will be able to revert to the normal conduct of its season.

Guiao commended the move of the PBA to push through with the season amidst the COVID-19 pandemic that brings entertainment to basketball fans while maintaining a safe environment inside the Smart Clark Giga City bubble.

At the same time, Guiao hopes that the 2021 season will no longer be played in a bubble, but that, of course, will depend on the health situation in the country and when a vaccine will be available.

“I’m hopeful that we can do a normal tournament and normal set-up with the crowd,” said Guiao. “Nakakamiss din ‘yung crowd kahit ano pa sabihin. Nakakamiss talaga ‘yung may mga fans tayo.”

“Everything will still depend on the situation with the virus and with the pandemic. There’s news that there’s already a vaccine but I don’t know if that vaccine can get here early next year. Maybe if that’s available, then that would make it easier for us.”

Guiao and the Road Warriors are set to exit the bubble soon following the end of their season that saw his team capture five wins in 11 games. The NLEX coach, who was one of the proponents of the bubble in Clark, is glad with how the bubble was staged where players are housed at the Quest Hotel.

“I’m very happy that we were able to preserve the bubble. We had some minor problems but everybody was safe. Everyone is negative. To me, that’s really the main thing about the bubble. We were able to conduct our tournament and at the same time, keep everybody safe, and at the same time, give our audience a treat.

“All the things we set out to do, we were able to accomplish. To me, this bubble is really successful. Personally, I’d like to thank CDC (Clark Development Corporation), the BCDA (Bases Conversion Development Authority), and the PBA. We were able to put together a safe, entertaining, well-organized tournament. It’s been done in my place, in my home district, and home province. That makes me proud. That’s another consolation that I’m taking away from this experience,” said Guiao, a former vice governor and congressman of Pampanga.

While the global health crisis remains far from being resolved, Guiao said the PBA bubble in Clark will also serve as a learning experience for the league if it will be forced to hold such set-up for the 2021 season.

Guiao said the PBA will be able to use the Clark model to improve the conduct of another bubble, if that will occur again.

“The bubble in itself is already proof that if ever we need to go into another bubble again, we will be able to manage it better. We will be able to probably even improve on our practices that we’ve done in this bubble. Parang investment natin ‘to in the future. Just in case we need to do it, we know we can do it and we can do it better. If it’s not necessary to do it, then that’s even better, that means you’ll go with the regular tournament.”

“But at least now, we have choices, we have options, hindi kamukha nung dati na nangangapa lang tayo. Pero ngayon, alam na natin may option one, may option two, may option three, then the PBA under the leadership of the board of governors and Commissioner Willie are able to assess and make better decisions next time kung gusto pa natin ito, ma-iimprove pa natin.

“Kung regular na tayo, may vaccine, may audience na tayo, maybe 50 percent of the venue, kaya nating papasukin, then that becomes an additional option for the PBA. But right now, by doing this right, we were able to solidify our position in terms of managing the league and making it safe for everyone,” he added.

