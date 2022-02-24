Guiao says it's high time the PBA seriously considers expansion

NLEX coach Yeng Guiao said the upcoming departure of Alaska should convince the PBA that it is time to open its doors for other companies.

Guiao has long called for the expansion of the PBA membership beyond the current 12 and he believes Alaska's decision to leave the league after 35 seasons and 14 championships should hasten that process.

“As I’ve proposed before, it’s time to let in other teams, other interested companies, participants,” said Guiao. "I’m sure part na ‘yan ng iniisip ng board ngayon. You have to adopt to the situation."

Interested buyers

After Alaska announced that it is leaving the PBA at the end of the current season, a few entities have already inquired about joining the league as team owner Wilfred Uytengsu said selling the franchise remains an option.

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

A buyer of an existing franchise like Alaska's can obtain the whole team lock, stock, and barrel including the players and draft rights, unlike an expansion team where the company will have to start from scratch.

Continue reading below ↓

Guiao said he was still surprised with the news of Alaska bolting out of the league which stemmed from its mother company FrieslandCampina’s attempt to streamline its resources.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Guiao said the PBA would never be the same again without the one-time grand slam winner.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

“I’ve been hearing rumors but I never expected it to be this soon,” said the former Gilas Pilipinas coach. “It still shocks me. They have a great tradition. The PBA doesn’t seem complete without Alaska.”

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.