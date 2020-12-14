Guiao feels retiring Cyrus Baguio can still play for 'one to two years'

NLEX coach Yeng Guiao believes that Cyrus Baguio still has a lot left in his tank, capable of contributing to the Road Warriors in their PBA campaign.

The 40-year-old Baguio is set for retirement, ending his 17-year PBA career where he was able to collect three titles including a finals MVP in 2010 during his time with Alaska.

“Cyrus can still play actually,” Guiao said during a recent episode of SPIN Sidelines. “Siguro, one or two years of good, quality basketball, kaya pa niya maglaro. Kaya lang, he is also preparing for the future of his family.”

Guiao has known Baguio since he was still a little kid. During his coaching days with Swift, Guiao would see a young Baguio in practice being brought by the late Ric-Ric Marata, who is Baguio’s uncle.

“Wala akong masabing any negative thing against Cyrus. Nakita ko ‘yan, bata pa lang ‘yan. Si Ric-Ric Marata, player ko pa ‘yan, sinasama niya ‘yan sa practice ng Swift. Bata pa lang ‘yan, kilala ko na ‘yan,” Guiao said.

As fate would turn out, Guiao drafted Baguio in the second round, 14th overall in the 2003 PBA draft by Red Bull, a franchise he played for five years.

Baguio was expected to play his final season with Guiao in the 2020 season. But when the pandemic came, NLEX didn’t include Baguio in the bubble roster, losing the opportunity of a possible swan song for his PBA career.

Guiao explained NLEX’s decision not to include Baguio in the roster is due to a business opportunity that he could not pass up.

“One reason na hindi namin siya sinama sa bubble because he had to choose his priorities. Meron siyang sine-setup na negosyo na medyo malaki for his future na if he had been in the bubble, he would not have been able to do that. If hindi tayo nasa bubble at nakakalabas siya after practice, maybe he has time to do that.”

“But he had to make a choice. It’s a personal choice. Sabi niya, ‘Coach, ‘yung opportunti na ‘yun, minsan lang darating’ and also, patapos na rin naman ang career niya. He gave, which I think is a good decision on his part, that aspect of his life or a different career the priority at this point in time,” said Guiao.

Guiao doesn’t see Baguio considering to play again for the 2021 season.

“Future na ng pamilya ang iniintindi niya and I can understand that. ‘Yung kay Cyrus, meron na siyang ibang focus,” said Guiao.

