Guiao, Black not making big deal about verbal altercation

ANTIPOLO – Yeng Guiao and Norman Black don’t want to make a big deal about their verbal altercation on Saturday during the game between NLEX and Meralco, saying that it is part of basketball.

Guiao, Black on verbal altercation

Guiao and Black were both slapped with technical fouls after an argument in the 6:36 mark of the third period. It occurred shortly after an exchange between Aaron Black and Michael Miranda.

The two coaches, however, were quick to patch things up as they even shook hands after the game. Guiao was also quick to play down the incident during the postgame press conference as what happens on the court stays on the court.

“Normal naman sa amin ‘yung ganun,” said Guiao. “Coach Norman and I go way, way back. We had skirmishes. But after the game, we are just trying to do our job.”

Black had the same sentiment.

“Nothing much,” said Black. “You saw what happened. We shook hands when the game is over. We left it on the court.”

Guiao said he and Black had been battling in the PBA for so long that they know each other very well.

“The emotions with coach Norman, he knows me and I know him. He is able to tolerate some of my antics and after the game, that’s all over. Pinagpapasensyahan niya lang talaga ako kaya okay lang ‘yun,” said Guiao.

When asked what was said during the verbal exchange, Guiao said: “Hindi siguro natin puwede sabihin ‘yun dito.”

“Sabi ko nga, pinagpapasensyahan talaga ako ni coach Norman. Alam naman niya ang temper ko. Salamat na lang,” said Guiao.

Guiao’s team went victorious as NLEX made the crucial baskets in the end game to take a 90-75 victory over Meralco.

“It’s an emotional game. We were really struggling sa una. Buti na lang we had enough stops. I think we can credit our defense for this win today,” said Guiao.

