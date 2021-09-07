How Guam stint turned Jericho Cruz into more complete PBA player

JERICHO Cruz credits his stint with Guam in the Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers for his solid showing in the 2021 PBA Philippine Cup.

Cruz said being part of an international stage before the 2021 season prepared him in the battle in the domestic league. Aside from the games, Cruz also had a chance to take part in a training camp in the United States with the Guam team.

He played in three games where he averaged 18.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 4.7 assists, and 1.3 steals.

“Doon ko nakuha ‘yung kumpiyansa ko para pagdating dito, ‘yung exposure ko sa international, dinadala ko lang dito under coach Yeng Guiao,” Cruz said.

PHOTO: Fiba.basketball

Jericho Cruz as facilitator

Cruz is currently averaging 11.8 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 1.8 steals in the Philippine Cup. He also has 6.5 assists during the conference, which if he continues the pace will be his best ever in an NLEX uniform.

In their win against Phoenix Super LPG last Thursday, Cruz poured in a conference-high 19 points while also being a facilitator having dished out eight assists in the game.

It has been a collective effort for NLEX this conference, having won three straight games, two of which in the restart and without their top guard Kiefer Ravena.

“Medyo mahirap ‘yung i-fill ‘yung shoes ni Kiefer. For my part, I will just do my roles sa team. Kung ano ipapagawa ni coach, ‘yun lang ‘yung gagawin ko. Pero collectively, kaya namin ‘yun as a team,” said Cruz.

PHOTO: PBA Images

