Greg Slaughter will make NorthPort a whole lot better, says Black

MERALCO utterly dominated NorthPort in the first game of the 2021 PBA Philippine Cup, but Bolts coach Norman Black expect the Batang Pier to improve dramatically soon.

The Bolts totally outclassed the Batang Pier, 85-63, on Friday in their season debut. Meralco only conceded the lead briefly in the early goings at 4-3, but once it got going, it never looked back thanks to a career-night by Mac Belo.

PHOTO: Gerry Ramos

NorthPort struggled to buy a basket on its way to the lowest point total in franchise history. The Batang Pier shot 17 of 81 clip from the field for 21 percent - the second worst in PBA history behind the 20 percent mark of Coca-Cola (16 of 80) when it lost to Magnolia (San Miguel Beermen) in the 2008 Fiesta Conference.

But Black believes that would be a different story if Greg Slaughter played for Bo.

NorthPort decided to sit Slaughter for Friday’s game mainly because he had just rejoined the team after leaving for the United States to get vaccinated. The Batang Pier acquired the seven-footer from Barangay Ginebra in a blockbuster swap for Christia Standhardinger.

“One of their best players did not play tonight. That’s Greg Slaughter,” said Black of Slaughter, his former player when he coached Ateneo in the UAAP.

A few weeks ago, Black ranked NorthPort as one of the contenders for the 2021 season during an appearance in SPIN.ph Zoom In, saying it has the vital pieces to make a decent run in the Philippine Cup.

Even with the lopsided defeat, Black remains convinced that NorthPort will be in the running this conference.

“[If] Greg is out there, it’s a completely different story," Black said. "It’s like playing against June Mar Fajardo. You really have to pay attention to him.

"But they didn’t have Greg tonight. I’m expecting that when he starts playing with them, they are going to be a much better team."

