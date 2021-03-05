Greg Slaughter says 'my best basketball is still ahead of me'

GREG Slaughter thanked Barangay Ginebra management for the six years he spent with the franchise that drafted him No. 1 overall in 2013 while looking forward to a new beginning as a member of NorthPort.

Slaughter issued a statement on Instagram shortly after the PBA announced on Friday it has approved a deal in which the seven-footer was traded to NorthPort in exchange of Christian Standhardinger.

Although he said he was saddened that his stint with Ginebra had come to an end, Slaughter said he is excited to play and give everything for NorthPort.

He also thanked San Miguel chief Ramon Ang, sports director Alfrancis Chua, the entire Ginebra team, and its legions of fans who supported him along the way.

“It has been a tremendous six years with Barangay Ginebra,” Slaughter wrote. “Although I am saddened to know that my journey with them has officially come to an end, from the first pick in the draft to all-star and multiple championships, I will always look back fondly at the time I spent there.”

In the photo, Slaughter wore one of his old Ginebra jerseys from his early playing days when he was drafted first overall by the ballclub in 2013.

“I want to thank boss RSA, boss Alfrancis, my teammates, my coaches, and all the fans who have been supporting the team all these years,” he added.

The 32-year-old Slaughter said he feels he remains at his peak as far as his basketball career is concerned as he vowed to bring his best effort to his new ballclub.

“That being said, I am truly excited for this new adventure and for the next chapter in my story to begin. I still have my best basketball ahead of me. I have so much left to give the game and just as blessed as ever to play the game I love in front of all the fans who have been with me through it all, no matter what jersey I wear.”

The former Ginebra big man took a self-imposed sabbatical at the end of the 2019 season, and in that break, he made an effort to improve himself as a player and as a person in the US.

Slaughter promised not to let his ardent supporters down in a new chapter to his career with NorthPort.

“Sa lahat ng patuloy at walang sawang sumusoporta sa akin, taos puso akong nagpapasalamat. Pinapangako ko sa inyo na hindi ko kayo bibiguin,” said Slaughter.