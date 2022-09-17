PBA stand on Japan exodus 'total BS and crab mentality,' says Slaughter

GREG Slaughter on Saturday criticized the PBA in the wake of its move to meet with officials from the B.League in Japan where one of the main talking points was the transfer of players,

Reacting on Twitter and Facebook to a story about the meeting by SPIN.ph, Slaughter described the league’s initiative to speak with officials from the Japan B.League as ‘total BS and crab mentality at its highest.’

He also accused the PBA of denying him the opportunity to play in the league as well as with the national team at the end of his last contract with NorthPort.

“TOTAL BS and crab mentality at its highest,” Slaughter wrote. “@pbaconnect slammed the door on me and my family DAYS BEFORE my daughter was born. I played seven years and publicly made myself available to the NT.”

“Respect the true ethics of the game of basketball and FAIR COMPETITION,” said Slaughter.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Slaughter is set to play for Rizing Zephyr Fukuoka in Japan following a falling out between him and NorthPort. Slaughter claimed NorthPort didn’t reach out to him after the end of his contract last season, but the Batang Pier denied such allegation, even saying that they offered him a maximum contract.

Watch Now

The former Ginebra big man said he looks forward to his upcoming stint in the Japan B.League and be part of the millions of OFWs around the world.

“I am so grateful We Filipinos have these opportunities to play and represent our country in leagues like @B_LEAGUE. It is an honor to join the millions of others working as OFWs,” said Slaughter.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.