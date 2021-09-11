Greg Slaughter sent off for flagrant two on Roosevelt Adams

GREG Slaughter was ejected from NorthPort’s match against Terrafirma on Saturday after a flagrant foul two against Roosevelt Adams in the 2021 PBA Philippine Cup.

The Batang Pier big man was thrown out of the game after an inadvertent hit while trying to defend Adams that occurred in the 8:19 mark of the second quarter.

Slaughter attempted to defend a sidestep move by Adams, but in the process, led to an unintentional clothesline above the shoulder area that sent Adams down on the floor.

He approached the Terrafirma bench to apologize for the incident before he left the court.

The NorthPort big man only played for 10 minutes and finished with two points.

