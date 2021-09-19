Greg Slaughter says ultimate goal is to 'win a championship'

GREG Slaughter was quick to move on from a controversial loss to Magnolia on Friday, putting together an excellent performance on Sunday in a crucial NorthPort win over Rain or Shine on Sunday.

Slaughter tallied 25 points, 11 rebounds, and six blocks to help NorthPort post an 91-88 victory over the Elastopainters which he himself sealed by rejecting a potential game-tying three by Gabe Norwood in the final seconds.

The former Ateneo standout later had little to say about the 90-89 loss to Magnolia in which he was taken out of the game as the inbound defender in a move that left coach Pido Jarencio and his staff under fire from fans.

“I was very upset that we lost, just like any other loss, and very happy that we won, just like any other win,” said Slaughter.

NorthPort atoned for that defeat with a gritty stand against the Elastopainters and Slaughter's finger prints were all over the victory.

An immovable force in the paint all game long, Slaughter scored on a short stab to break an 84-84 deadlock with 1:59 left in extra time before Robert Bolick and Sean Anthony took over to help NorthPort pull away for good.

Slaughter said NorthPort is all about winning and the defeat to Magnolia only fueled their desire for achieve more for the team.

“We are just a team that wants to win,” said Slaughter. “A lot of frustration last time anytime you lose. But that makes us hungry for the next game.”

“We trusted each other. We trusted coach Pido and pulled it together and move on to the next one,” Slaughter said.

When asked about his ultimate goal, Slaughter said: “Win a championship.”

