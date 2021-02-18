LOOK: Ginebra twin towers Slaughter, Aguilar get ready for reunion

GREG Slaughter and Japeth Aguilar are back together on the court as they prepare for the coming PBA season.

An Instagram Story by Slaughter showed him and Aguilar playing one-on-one at the Upper Deck Sports Center on Thursday.

"Back in the lab with my twin!" wrote Slaughter.

It is not clear whether the session is an actual practice of Ginebra although the popular team usually practices in this same facility located in Pasig City.

Continue reading below ↓

Slaughter and Aguilar are set to reunite with the Gin Kings after the big man signed a new deal with the squad following a sabbatical.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Head coach Tim Cone is high on Slaughter's return, expecting the comebacking big man to have a major impact on the title-retention bid of the franchise.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Ginebra won the 2020 Philippine Cup title without Slaughter, ending a 13-year title drought.