Japeth insists 'best yet to come' for Slaughter as Ginebra twin towers split

"THE Twin Tower is over."

That was the sentiment of many Barangay Ginebra fans after Greg Slaughter announced on Instagram that he is "taking a break" following the expiration of his contract with the Gin Kings.

Fans, of course, were referring to the team-up of Slaughter with Japeth Aguilar, a partnership thay spanned for seven years or since Slaughter entered the PBA.

Aguilar was also saddened with the development after he reacted to Slaughter's post.

"Gonna miss you brother," wrote Aguilar along with a heartbreak emoji. "But I know the best is yet to come for you. Love you."

Slaughter responded by writing: "Love you too bro. It's been a pleasure hooping beside you this past decade."

The duo won four championships together in the PBA, including the most recent one, the 2019 PBA Governors' Cup with Aguilar winning the finals MVP.

Also during the partnership, Slaughter captured a Best Player of the Conference crown in the 2017 Governors' Cup where Ginebra also won a championship.