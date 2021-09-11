Slaughter faces P20K fine for F2 on Adams, spared of suspension

GREG Slaughter faces a guaranteed fine from the PBA following the flagrant foul 2 he committed against Roosevelt Adams in Saturday’s Philippine Cup game between NorthPort and Terrafirma.

Commissioner Willie Marcial said F2 infraction meant an automatic P20,000 penalty to the offending player.

The 7-foot Slaughter can appeal his case, but Marcial said it’s likely the fine will stay.

“Pag tumawag ng F2 yung mga referees, sinisiguradong pang F2 talaga,” he said. “Sa nakita ko kasi, hinatak niya pa pababa.”

The incident occurred at the 8:19 mark of the second period, leading to the ejection of the Fil-Am big man, but with the Batang Pier leading, 30-22.

Slaughter went out with two points and three rebounds in close to 10 minutes of play.

Marcial doubts though, if the league technical committee would recommend a suspension on the NorthPort center.

“Hindi ko alam kung magre-recommend sila sa akin. Pero sa akin, wala namang suspension yun,” he said.

Currently on a two-game winning run, the 3-3 Batang Pier return to the Don Honorio Ventura State University gym on Sunday and play NLEX at 7 p.m. in the final game of a scheduled triple header.

It will be NorthPort’s third game in the last four days.

