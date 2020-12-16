Slaughter could've joined Ginebra in bubble if not for wedding, says Del Rosario

GREG Slaughter looks like he’s close to making a comeback with Ginebra.

Gin Kings assistant coach Richard del Rosario bared that the veteran big man who has been on a sabbatical is engaged in conversations with head coach Tim Cone.

The reunion could’ve even gone earlier if not for Slaughter’s plan to marry his longtime partner Schinina Juban that was scheduled a day after the Gin Kings would clinch the Philippine Cup title after finishing off TNT in five games in the finals.

"They're continuing close talks. Greg just got married and one of the reasons why he wasn't able to join the team in this bubble is because that was scheduled already,” Del Rosario said in a recent Sports Page episode.

"But he was always texting,” he added. “I know he was always texting with Coach Tim. Probably after the holidays, they would continue to talk. We'll see what happens sa kanilang negotiations.”

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

Last February, the Gin Kings kept the rights to Slaughter after submitting a copy of the offer sheet for the 7-foot center to the PBA, weeks after the 2013 No. 1 overall pick said he didn’t receive an offer sheet after his contract expired by the end of January.

It seems all’s well that ends well as Slaughter is in contact with Cone.

Another Ginebra veteran who’s pondering a return – or choosing to stay is Mark Caguioa, who has a shot at history by playing 20 years for one franchise.

Teammate LA Tenorio is convincing his pal to make history – like the Black Mamba.

"He was telling me na nag-iisip siya, 'Should I go for 20 years?' Sabi ko, you should go for 20 years like Kobe Bryant," Tenorio said.

"The only player na nakagawa nun is Kobe Bryant, one franchise in 20 years, you should do that," the reigning Finals MVP added. "And he can still play. Every time he goes to practice, he's always ready."

The question is: is Ginebra management also ready to offer him an extension?

