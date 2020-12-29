Greg Slaughter apologizes to Ginebra management, expresses desire to rejoin Kings

GREG Slaughter apologized to Barangay Ginebra management, specifically San Miguel Corp. chief Ramon S. Ang and SMB sports director Alfrancis Chua for the 'misunderstanding' that led to his decision to take a year-long sabbatical.

Slaughter made the apology in an Instagram post on Tuesday while expressing his desire to rejoin the Gin Kings in the coming season of the PBA.

The former No. 1 pick said his decision to take a sabbatical from basketball helped him a great deal in his desire to improve, both as a player and as a person.

“My only regret is that the communication between myself and management, particularly Boss RSA and Coach @alfrancischua, did not go as smoothly as I would have wanted. I want to apologize to them and the rest of management for any misunderstanding or bad feelings that may have occurred because of my decision,” said Slaughter.

“My only wish now for the coming year is to leave that in the past and have the opportunity to suit up again for the best fans in the world. I have learned so much this past year and I am excited to show everyone that the next phase of my career will be the best one yet,” he added.

The former Ateneo star opened the door for a comeback, 10 months after making a similar statement on his IG account last February saying he was taking a break from basketball at the end of his contract with Barangay Ginebra.

The decision came following Ginebra’s conquest of Meralco in the PBA Governors’ Cup finals last January.

Slaughter explained that the decision was solely about self-improvement. The 32-year-old added that the break benefited him and he is now looking forward to return to the court, now as a married man.

“My intention was purely to improve myself both as a person and as a basketball player. Basketball has been my life for close to 30 years and I needed to step away for a while in order to start enjoying the game again," he said.

“The time away has made me a better person in all aspects and now, as a married man, I am very excited at the prospect of being able to play again.”

As a result of the self-imposed sabbatical, Slaughter missed out on Ginebra's run to its first all-Filipino championship since 2007 in the PBA Philippine Cup bubble at the Clark Freeport Zone.

With the apology setting the stage for a comeback, Slaughter is expected to boost Ginebra's defense of the all-Filipino title in the new season, which is targeted to tip off in April.