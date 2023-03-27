Graceful exit eyed as Asi Taulava heads to retirement

NLEX is looking to give former MVP Asi Taulava a graceful exit as a planned major changes is expected to leave no room for him in the coming PBA season.

Persons knowledgeable of the situation said management is weighing its options for the 50-year-old Taulava, including the huge possibility of the big man finally retiring for good.

Taulava was last seen with NLEX team manager Larry Fonacier during the opening of the NLEX connector from Caloocan to Manila on Sunday.

NLEX management has yet to release an official statement about the matter.

Coach Frankie Lim was vocal in his plans to tweak the Road Warriors’ roster by next season after the team failed to go deep in the playoffs of the Governors’ Cup, where it lost to reigning champion Barangay Ginebra in the quarterfinals.

Taulava should one of those affected as he was still part of the team roster last season.

The 2003 MVP played one game in the Commissioner’s Cup under Lim, enabling him to tie the legendary Robert Jaworski for the longest playing career ever in the PBA history.

Taulava was the direct hire by TNT in 1999.