Jonathon Simmons vows to give NLEX another win in farewell game

JONATHON Simmons will play his final game with NLEX this conference against Phoenix Super LPG, and he plans to fulfill his promise to the ballclub after accepting an offer to play in China.

“A win. Nothing less than a win,” said Simmons.

NLEX tries to take a share of the lead with Converge when the Road Warriors battle the Fuel Masters on Saturday in the PBA Governors’ Cup at the Ynares Center in Antipolo City.

Gametime is at 4:30 p.m.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Simmons goes for a sweep of the four games with NLEX, which is coming off a 110-108 win over TNT where they overcame a 15-point deficit.

“It’s very competitive. I didn’t know what to expect coming here. I heard good things, good place to be as far as living and food. The guys made it easy for me to transition and be part of this organization,” said Simmons.

The Fuel Masters are coming off their first win of the conference, a 108-97 decision over NorthPort last Thursday.

Phoenix lost the first three games of the conference but head coach Jamike Jarin said the players remain with a positive attitude despite the struggles.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

In the second game, Meralco and Blackwater try to regain their winning ways in their clash at 6:45 p.m.

The Bolts were stunned by Terrafirma, 96-88, last Saturday, while the Bossing lost a blowout game against San Miguel, 105-86, last Wednesday.

Watch Now

Meralco sits in fifth place with a 2-1 win-loss record with Blackwater in joint sixth with Terrafirma at 1-2.

Blackwater’s new import Troy Williams has arrived but Shawn Glover will still be playing for the Bossing in the game against the Bolts.