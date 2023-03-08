Streaking Ginebra eyes top four spot, takes on skidding Terrafirma

REIGNING champion Barangay Ginebra guns for an outright top four finish in the PBA Governors Cup before the league takes a break for this week’s PBA All-Star game.

Ginebra vs. Terrafirma

The Kings are looking to stretch their win run to five and clinch a twice-to-beat advantage in the playoffs of the season-ending tournament.

Ginebra is favored to book win No. 8 against two losses as it will be up against a skidding Terrafirma (2-8) side that is already out of the running for a quarterfinal berth.

The game is set at 5:45 p.m. at the Ynares Center in Antipolo.

Up against a Dyip team that is reeling on six straight losses, the Kings remain wary of Juami Tiongson and Co., who came close to pulling an upset against Magnolia last week, but lost in an overtime heartbreaker.

“We have to make sure we take care of that,” noted Ginebra coach Tim Cone. “We are well aware and they (Dyip) have battled us. Juami Tiongson comes out and always kills us in all of our games. He’s had a couple of career highs against us, and their import (Jordan Williams) is very capable of playing huge games. He’s had big moments like 40, 50, 60-point games. So we know what he’s capable of.”

But the Ginebra coach knows his team is on a roll and ready to meet the challenge Terrafirma will offer.

“I think these guys (Kings) are going to be ready. They can smell the blood in the water. And I think they’re ready to go and get that Top 4.”

Magnolia vs. Blackwater

The Hotshots are also looking to enhance their bid for the Top 4 as they’re also up against another eliminated team in Blackwater.

Magnolia is also on a winning streak, capped by that come-from-behind overtime win against Terrafirma, 121-115, that saw the team battled back from 15 points down in the last five minutes of regulation.

The win improved the Hotshots’ record to 6-4 and in contention for a twice-to-beat edge in the quarterfinals.

Blackwater is on an eight-game slide for a 1-9 record as it finishes the season on another disappointing note.