Glenn Khobuntin signed by TnT after being left out by Terrafirma

GLENN Khobuntin has found a new home in the PBA.

The 6-foot-4 wingman signed a contract with TnT Tropang Giga on Monday, officially ending a three-year stint with Terrafirma which relegated him to the unrestricted free agent list.

The deal is good for one season, according to TnT team manager Gabby Cui.

The 29-year-old product of National University was a first-round pick (No. 10 overall) by NLEX in the 2015 draft, but really made his mark in the pro league as one of the main stalwarts of Terrafirma.

In his three seasons with the Dyip, Khobuntin averaged 7.1 points and 2.1 rebounds in a total of 70 games.

Last year during the Philippine Cup bubble, the native of Cagayan De Oro City averaged 7.8 points and 2.4 rebounds per game.

Khobuntin was a member of the NU Bulldogs that won the UAAP men’s basketball title in 2014.

He was also with the Gilas Pilipinas team that bagged the gold medals in the 2015 Southeast Asian Games and 2015 Southeast Asian Basketball Association (SEABA) Championship, both of which were held in Singapore.

Khobuntin spent his first two years in the PBA with NLEX before being traded to Terrafirma along with big man Eric Camson for Alex Mallari, Kenneth Ighalo and a 2020 second-round pick.