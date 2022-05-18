Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    PBA

    Justin Arana grateful to Arellano for helping pave his way to PBA

    by randolph b. leongson
    1 Hour ago
    Justin Arana joins Converge officials, coaches and players onstage during the PBA Rookie Draft.
    Justin Arana is picked fourth overall in the 2022 PBA Draft.
    PHOTO: Marlo Cueto

    SECOND chances don't come often.

    And Justin Arana is grateful that Arellano allowed him to showcase his skills that led to him to the PBA.

    "Ang laking pasalamat ko rin sa Arellano kasi binigyan nila ako ng second chance sa career ko and sila ang nag-guide sa akin," said the 23-year-old, picked fourth overall in the PBA Season 47 Rookie Draft.

    Arana hardly got a chance to show what he's made of in three years with University of Santo Tomas.

    The transfer to Arellano proved to be a career-altering move with the 6-foot-7 center earning NCAA Rookie of the Year honors in 2019, a Defensive Player of the Year nod, and a Mythical Team selection this past NCAA Season 97.

    "Kung di dahil sa kanila, wala ako dito. Thankful ako na napunta ako sa kanila," he said.

    Justin AranaJustin Arana played through an injury in his final season with Arellano.

    Embarking on his new start with Converge as well as a surprise inclusion to the Gilas Pilipinas pool, Arana promises to continue to do what he knows best: to give it all on the court.

    "Sobrang saya ko kasi naging part ako ng Converge. Sobrang excited ko sa parating na season ng PBA. Hindi ko rin ine-expect yung Gilas pero isang karangalan na mapasama dito kaya if ever kung papalarin, sobrang laking tulong yun sa akin kasi gusto kong i-represent yung Pilipinas," he said.

    "Halos lahat ito ang goal kaya sobrang pasalamat lang ako. Magiging ready lang ako para maka-contribute at gagawin ko lang yung best ko."

