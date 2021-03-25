Ginebra will sign rookie draftees Holmqvist, Enriquez, assures Cone

BARANGAY Ginebra coach Tim Cone assured on Thursday that rookies Ken Holmqvist and Brian Enriquez will be signed by the PBA's most popular team.

Cone said Ginebra management will have the prerogative on the matter, although he made the assurance that the two will be signed soon.

“For sure, they will be signed. It’s just a matter of when,” said Cone.

The 6-foot-5 Holmqvist, who briefly played college ball at Far Eastern University, was picked at No. 12, the last selection in the first round, giving the Gin Kings added ceiling in their frontcourt.

Ginebra also selected Enriquez at No. 13, a pick that was acquired as part of the trade that sent Jerrick Balanza to NorthPort.

The 6-foot-3 Enriquez played for William Woods University in college, and was previously eyed to play for University of the East in the UAAP as a one-and-done player.

Cone hopes that the signing will happen soon, although the two are already participating in Ginebra's group practices in order to get accustomed to the system of the ballclub.

“Hopefully soon, but in the meantime, they are participating in our workouts,” said Cone.

Cone expressed confidence that the two can bring quality play to the Gin Kings with their skills and capability to play multiple positions, having seen the two in workouts prior to the draft.