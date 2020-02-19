Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    PBA

    This is why rookie Kent Salado has yet to sign a contract with Ginebra

    by Gerry Ramos
    1 Hour ago
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

    KENT Salado will have to wait for a little while before formally becoming part of Barangay Ginebra.

    Ginebra management deferred signing the rookie guard out of Arellano until the conclusion of the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) season.

    The Kings' second-round pick is still under contract with Manila Stars that is currently in the playoffs of the Lakan Cup, although he hasn't played for or practiced with the MPBL team.

    Manila management, however, maintains that Salado remains welcome to join the team as it pushes its drive to go deep in the playoffs.

    The former Chiefs guard's path from the NCAA to the MPBL to the PBA hasn't been exactly smooth sailing.

    The Stars earlier threatened to file a case against Salado for breach of contract following his no-show in both practices and actual games.

      The Kings earlier signed the rookie pair of Arvin Tolentino and Jerrick Balanza to a one-year contract each as the team already released guards Teytey Teodoro and Julian Sargent.

