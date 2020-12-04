Ginebra looks to move on cusp of title, braces for TNT fightback

BARANGAY Ginebra shoots for a commanding lead in the PBA Philippine Cup finals against TNT on Friday at the Angeles University Foundation Sports Arena and Cultural Center.

The Kings eye at 3-0 advantage at the end of their 6 p.m. affair, moving them closer to their first Philippine Cup crown since 2007.

Trailing practically for most of the game, the Gin Kings escaped with a 92-90 win on Wednesday with Scottie Thompson providing a big lift by knocking in a triple, his only field goal of the game, to overcome a 15-point deficit.

Ginebra coach Tim Cone cautioned his wards entering Game Three as they have yet to grab full control of any of the matches in the finals series despite the victories.

“There’s not a whole lot of pump your chest and say ‘Wow, we were so much better. Look, we are up 2-0.’ We can’t say that. These games have gone either way and that means this series can turn on a dime,” said Cone.

Ginebra will look for more contributions from Japeth Aguilar, LA Tenorio, and even Thompson on Friday night as they were silent particularly on the offensive end in Game Two.

TNT is practically in a must-win situation as only San Miguel in the 2015 Philippine Cup has come back from a 0-3 deficit and win the championship.

The Tropang Giga are once again facing the possibility of not having Bobby Ray Parks in the game as he is still bothered by a left calf injury that also sidelined him in Game Two of the finals as well as the opening of the PBA bubble conference.

Of course, Ginebra has definitely prepared for a game plan with Parks playing in an effort to move one win away from the championship.

But as shown in the finals series, TNT has proven that it can overplay Ginebra, but the big question mark is closing out games.

“Okay naman na sana, but we were outsmarted by them,” TNT coach Bong Ravena said. “Nandun naman lahat, effort, play hard.”

RR Pogoy is expected to be a marked man for TNT after firing 38 points in a losing effort, but Ginebra will also definitely be cautious about Jayson Castro and Troy Rosario.

