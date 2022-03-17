COLUMN: Lot of questions for TNT, but Chot will have answers vs Ginebra

CHICAGO -- As the wounds inflicted by the 104-92 loss to Ginebra started to slowly heal, TNT and its coaching staff watched a movie today during the team's film session following practice at the Moro Lorenzo Sports Center.

The action flick that riveted their attention was titled "I know what you did last night, Scottie."

As in Scottie Thompson.

And what a horror flick it was for the Tropang Giga who had to relive the nightmare induced by the 28-year-old all-purpose guard's all-around performance.

All told, the 6-foot-1, 180-pound whirlwind bludgeoned TNT with 23 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Neutralizing Thompson will be the key for TNT to avoid elimination while hoping not to squander a golden twice-to-beat advantage in this Governor's Cup quarterfinals.

Justin Brownlee, who had a monster effort with 12 rebounds, will also get plenty of attention. But unlike Brownlee, who only had one assist, Thompson had eight dimes and is more concerning because of his playmaking. .

Internally, TNT has a myriad of issues that are crying for help.

It starts with fixing their shooting woes, a disaster that led to a 37 of 85 dud from the field (43 percent) and a dismal 6-for-25 fare from long distance (24 percent).

SHARPSHOOTER ROGER POGOY WENT 4-OF-13 FROM THE FIELD. A MAX PLAYER, HE NEEDS TO DO BETTER THAN THAT.

Kib Montalbo started and logged eight minutes and 53 seconds of play. He shot zero field goals and had zero points and finished with a measly one assist and one turnover.

Continue reading below ↓

The Kib I know was not the same wonderful kid who was ineffective against Ginebra.

Hey, coach Chot, I know you're busy out there in the lab trying to find the right potion to poison the Gin Kings offense, but what about unleashing Matt Ganuelas-Rosser off the bench and letting him make life hell for Scottie?

Just a thought. And here's another.

Have the 35 years and several injuries finally caught up with Jayson Castro?

I hope not but he didn't look good last Wednesday where he ended up with a horrible 0-for-5 from the field in 32 forgettable minutes of stunningly dull effort.

Troy Rosario was a beast with 20 points on 10-of-20 shooting. But he can't do it alone against the Gins bigs. So where is Poy Erram and why did he just log four minutes and 30 seconds of action?

And where is Gab Banal? Isn't he a spicy wing who was brought in for his toughness and isn't he tailor-made for a Ginebra duel?

Continue reading below ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Supremely well-coached and loaded with max players in the line-up, the Tropang Gga usually have all the answers.

But right now, the mother ship of the MVP group has more questions than a UP entrance exam.

Can the great Chot Reyes make the right adjustments?

I bet he will.

And I'm feeling pretty confident that Mikey Williams, held to 19 points last night, will bring the entire armory on Saturday.

Let's get the party started.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.