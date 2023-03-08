Brownlee drops 38 as Ginebra holds off Terrafirma to book Top 4 spot

ÀNTIPOLO - Justin Brownlee and John Pinto connived in the stretch run to help Barangay Ginebra put away a tough-fighting Terrafirma side, 109-104 Wednesday night in the PBA Governors Cup.
Ginebra vs Terrafirma recap
The Kings' fifth straight win assured the defending champions of a Top 4 finish and a twice to beat advantage with an 8-2 record.
Credit that to Pinto hitting a huge three that broke the game’s last deadlock and put the Kings ahead, 105-102, before Brownlee scored on driving lay up to counter a basket by Jordan Williams to keep the team afloat, 107-104, with 61 seconds to play.
Brownlee finished with 38 big points including 19 in the final period, while Christian Standhardinger churned out another all-around numbers of 23 points, 12 rebounds, and six assists for the Kings, who have now overtaken San Miguel (7-2) at solo second.
“Tonight’s game was absolutely crucial. It was like a championship game for us,” said Ginebra coach Tim Cone. “We really need to come out and get this.
Jamie Malonzo added 16 points, including nine points from beyond the arc, and scored the game-clinching basket with an emphatic two-handed dunk with 13 seconds left. Pinto finished with nine points, six assists, and four rebounds.
The Kings will play league leader TNT Tropang Giga (8-1) in their final assignment in the eliminations.
Terrafirma ended its campaign with a 2-9 record and let another close game slipped away after losing to Magnolia Hotshots in overtime last week, 121-115.
Williams held his own in his match up with Brownlee, torching Ginebra for 35 points including 6-of-15 from beyond the arc.
Juami Tiongson had 18, converting 4-of-8 from three-point range, where the Dyip shot a high 45 percent (19-of-42).
Eric Camson had 11 points and seven rebounds, including a follow up basket off a missed shot by Williams to tie the game for the last time at 102.
The scores
Ginebra (109) -- Brownlee 38, Standhardinger 23, Malonzo 16, Thompson 13, Pinto 9, Gray 7, Pringle 3.
Terrafirma (104) -- J. Williams 35, Tiongson 18, Camson 11, Gomez de Liano 8, Calvo 7, Cahilig 7, Mina 7, Daquioag 3, Cabagnot 3, Ramos 3, Gabayni 2, Ferrer 0, Alolino 0.
Quarterscores: 26-24; 52-48; 78-79; 109-104.