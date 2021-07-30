Standhardinger beats buzzer as Ginebra frustrates NorthPort

CHRISTIAN Standhardinger scored the winning basket at the buzzer as defending champion Barangay Ginebra eked out a dramatic 87-85 win over NorthPort Friday night in the PBA Philippine Cup.

Standhardinger got the looseball after the Batang Pier clamped down on Stanley Pringle with time running down, and managed to put up the shot just as time expired.

The Kings' second win in four outings also came at the expense of the team's first meeting against former teammate Greg Slaughter.

