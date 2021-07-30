Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Standhardinger beats buzzer as Ginebra frustrates NorthPort

    by Gerry Ramos
    Just now
    CHRISTIAN Standhardinger scored the winning basket at the buzzer as defending champion Barangay Ginebra eked out a dramatic 87-85 win over NorthPort Friday night in the PBA Philippine Cup.

    Ginebra vs NorthPort recap

    Standhardinger got the looseball after the Batang Pier clamped down on Stanley Pringle with time running down, and managed to put up the shot just as time expired.

    The Kings' second win in four outings also came at the expense of the team's first meeting against former teammate Greg Slaughter.

