Ginebra survives Blackwater scare to get title defense going

BARANGAY Ginebra survived a major scare to come away with a 96-81 win over Blackwater on Friday in the 2021 PBA Philippine Cup at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

The Gin Kings got their acts together late in the fourth quarter on their way to securing their first win after their title-retention bid began with a lopsided defeat against NLEX on Sunday.

The Bossing dropped to 0-3, unable to complete their upset bid when they put together a run that cut the deficit to two points, 79-77.

But LA Tenorio sank a triple that broke Blackwater’s momentum, and Japeth Aguilar scored on a slam that widen the gap once again to nine points, completing a 7-0 binge for an 86-77 advantage with 3:49 left in the game.

“It wasn’t pretty, that’s for sure,” said Barangay Ginebra coach Tim Cone. “We haven’t put together any pretty basketball yet. We are still working for teamwork right now. It’s a little bit of a struggle.”

Stanley Pringle scored 19 points and added six rebounds and six assists for the Gin Kings. He also scored six of his eight points in a fourth-quarter start to stabilize Ginebra at the start of the fourth for a 79-71 lead.

Tenorio had 17 points, while Prince Caperal added 16 points and 11 rebounds for Ginebra, which won after just trailing by two, 69-67, entering the final canto.

Mike Tolomia scored 22 points, Simon Enciso had 16 points, but Blackwater remained winless following the gallant stand.

Blackwater entered the fourth down by only two after trailing by 17, 43-26, in the second period.

The scores:

Barangay Ginebra 96 – Pringle 19, Tenorio 17, Caperal 16, J. Aguilar 14, Thompson 11, Chan 5, Dillinger 2, Devance 1, Enriquez 0, Holmqvist 0, Ayaay 0.

Blackwater 81 – Tolomia 22, Enciso 16, Nabong 10, Magat 8, Daquioag 6, Desiderio 6, Amer 5, Paras 4, Semerad 2, Canaleta 2, Dennison 0, Torralba 0, Acuno 0, Escoto 0, Gabriel 0.

Quarters: 21-13, 45-32, 69-67, 96-81.

