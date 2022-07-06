Ginebra takes on Terrafirma, Meralco battles Rain or Shine

TWO teams with stand-in coaches calling the shots take the floor in Wednesday’s resumption of the PBA Season 47 Philippine Cup at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

Barangay Ginebra looks to sustain its winning ways under lead assistant coach Richard Del Rosario as it faces winless Terrafirma in the at 6 p.m. game.

Ronnie Magsanoc temporarily takes the helm for Meralco as it clashes with struggling Rain or Shine at 3 p.m.

Del Rosario and Magsanoc take over the teams under different circumstances.

Ginebra looks to maintain its strong showing in the conference even without head coach Tim Cone who is in San Francisco to join the Miami Heat Summer League team as one of its assistant coaches.

Meralco will not have Norman Black, who is in the US to attend to his ailing mother.

Japeth Aguilar and the Gin Kings eye their sixth win in seven games. PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

Del Rosario’s first game in charge was successful as Ginebra defeated Converge, 105-89, last Saturday.

“Ang goal namin is makapasok sa playoffs. Kapag nakapasok na sa playoffs, itatry namin makuha ’yung top two. Ang hirap, dikit dikit ang standings. One loss can really pull you down. That’s what we try to avoid. Ngayon, we have momentum going to the next game,” said Del Rosario.

The Dyip will go for their first win in seven outings as they break their winless spell this conference.

Magsanoc will look to break Meralco’s losing spell as it has dropped its last two games including a 90-89 defeat against Blackwater last June 30.

The Elastopainters are also groping for form, having lost their previous five outings after winning the season opener against Converge.

