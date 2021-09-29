Ginebra still without Thompson heading to playoffs showdown with TnT

SCOTTIE Thompson is nowhere to be found in the PBA bubble in Bacolor, Pampanga.

But life goes on for Barangay Ginebra which tries to live for another day and keep its Philippine Cup title-retention bid burning on Wednesday.

“No, he is not,” said coach Tim Cone when asked if the do-it-all Thompson will be there for the defending champions when they take to the floor of the Don Honorio Ventura State University gym and battle top seeded TnT Tropang Giga in the in quarterfinals.

Thompson continues to be under the league’s health and safety protocols.

The high-flying guard has missed the Kings’ last two outings, including a sudden-death game with Phoenix for the eighth and final quarterfinals berth, which they won, 95-85.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Continue reading below ↓

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.