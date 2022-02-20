Barangay Ginebra, San Miguel look to regain winning ways

BARANGAY Ginebra and San Miguel look to get back to their winning ways as they clash on Sunday in the 2021 PBA Governors’ Cup at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

The Gin Kings-Beermen tiff is at 6:45 p.m.

Both teams have an even 3-3 win-loss card and suffered losses in their previous game. The Gin Kings on a three-game losing streak after a lopsided 119-92 loss to TNT on Sunday.

The Beermen also lost to the Tropang Giga in another blowout, 96-81, last Wednesday.

Tony Bishop and the Bolts try to get back on track.

In the first game, Rain or Shine and Meralco also look to bounce back from defeats in their 4 p.m. encounter.

The Elastopainters bowed to Alaska, 80-74, last Thursday to fall to a 3-4 win-loss slate for ninth place in the team standings.

The Bolts were stunned by erstwhile winless NorthPort, 109-98, suffering their first loss in five games.

Meralco coach Norman Black hopes there won’t be any repeat of their performance against the Batang Pier in which they were unable to match the hunger of their opponents.

“They looked like a hungry team,” said Black, referring to NorthPort. “They were quicker and faster than we were. And they made their shots. We were definitely outplayed.”

