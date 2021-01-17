Stanley Pringle named PBA Best Player on a big night for Ginebra

STANLEY Pringle of Barangay Ginebra capped an impressive campaign in the 45th season of the PBA by winning the Best Player of the Conference award.

The dazzling Fil-American guard claimed his first-ever BPC award in a memorable bubble season where he led the Gin Kings' run to their first Philippine Cup championship since 2007.

Pringle led the season's Elite Five, joining Matthew Wright and Calvin Abueva of Phoenix Super LPG, Japeth Aguilar of Barangay Ginebra, and Poy Erram of TNT.

The six-year PBA veteran also became the fourth Ginebra player to be recognized during the special awards ceremony done in virtual form, alongside Scottie Thompson, Prince Caperal and Aguilar.

Thompson was awarded the Samboy Lim Sportsmanship Award while Caperal was named the bubble season's Most Improved Player.

The top pick overall of the 2014 draft succeeds San Miguel big man June Mar Fajardo, who won the all-Filipino conference's Best Player honor the past six seasons but had to sit out the bubble campaign due to an injury.

Aaron Black of Meralco, meanwhile, won the Outstanding Rookie award, becoming the lowest draft pick to claim the plum.

But the biggest honor belonged to Pringle.

While LA Tenorio won the Finals MVP honor at the end of the Gin Kings’ victory over TNT in the championship series, Pringle was easily the most consistent player not only for Ginebra but in the entire Philippine Cup campaign.

Pringle finished sixth in the statistical points race after averaging 18.73 points, 6.36 rebounds, 3.18 assists during the elimination round which the Gin Kings topped.

PBA commissioner Willie Marcial and chairman Ricky Vargas were the top officials present in the event staged at the TV5 studios in a virtual ceremony which the players attended through Zoom.