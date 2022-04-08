Japeth Aguilar getting closer and closer to a return in PBA Finals

JAPETH Aguilar is getting closer to a return after he showed up in uniform for Game Two of the PBA 46th Season Governors’ Cup Finals.

Barangay Ginebra coach Tim Cone said the plan is for Aguilar to play on Sunday for Game Three if no more issues crops up for his injured calf. But he is more confident that Aguilar will be available for Game Four on Wednesday.

“We are looking at Sunday. But I’m confident he might be able to make an appearance on Wednesday,” said Cone after the 99-93 win over Meralco that evened their best-of-seven series at one win apiece.

“Maybe Sunday, but if there’s any likelihood, it will be Wednesday. He needs a few more days, it seems to me.”

Aguilar was in uniform for the first time since he injured his calf in Game One of the semifinal series against NLEX. But Cone said they already knew that Aguilar would not be able to play, based on the warm-ups.

Wait and see

“Japeth came into the game, and his intention was to suit and warm up and he did a little bit of a soft warm-up. We knew before the warm-ups that he wasn’t going to play,” said Cone.

Cone said Aguilar will undergo the same process on Sunday.

“He will come to the game, stretch him out, test him out a few things and then if he passes that test, and he will go warm-up. If he feels good at warm-ups, then we will look and see if we can hit him on the court at least for a few minutes,” said Cone.

