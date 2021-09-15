Ginebra rekindles playoff bid after brave comeback against Phoenix

LA TENORIO came through in the clutch, leading Barangay Ginebra to a gritty 94-87 comeback win over Phoenix Super LPG on Wednesday in the 2021 PBA Philippine Cup at the Don Honorio Ventura State University gym in Bacolor, Pampanga.

Tenorio scored 23 points while making six of 11 attempts from three-point distance - none bigger than the trey he hit inside the final minute that gave Ginebra enough breathing room 92-87, after trailing for much of the game.

The key basket enabled Tenorio to atone for his scoreless outing against TNT and enabled the Gin Kings to move back inside the magic circle of eight that will enter the playoffs in a tie with idle NLEX on 4-5 win-loss records.

Stanley Pringle also contributed for the Gins, scoring a team-high 31 points as the reigning champions overcame the absence of Japeth Aguilar and a 19-point deficit early in the game to end a two-game losing slide.

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO: PBA Images

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Aguilar missed the game due to a sprained left MCL that is expected to sideline him for two to three more weeks, according to coach Tim Cone.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.